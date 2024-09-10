Proposed Ballot Measures for City of Saline Charter Explained

Community News

The City of Saline will be hosting a special presentation at the September 16, 2024 regular City Council meeting to discuss the upcoming proposed ballot amendments to the City Charter. Immediately following the presentation those in attendance will be welcome to participate in a question-and-answer session.

Ballot language for the November election was originally approved by Saline City Council in August 2024. City residents will now consider two ballot proposals.

Proposal 1: To amend the Charter to change City Council and Mayoral term lengths from two-year commitments to four-year commitments. If passed, Proposal 1 would begin with the election in 2025. Giving those voted to office in November 2025 a one-time three-year term to 2028, and subsequent four-year terms starting in the 2026 election.

Proposal 2: To amend the Charter language to reflect the practice approved under State law for establishing a Local Officers Compensation Commission for the purposes of setting Mayor and Council pay. If passed, this change would correct the Charter to align with the currently adopted practice of having elected official compensation set by a commission of local residents.

The proposed Charter amendments are two of several which arose out of recommendations from a Charter Review Working Group. The findings and recommendations of that group were reported in September 2023.

“I am grateful to the citizen-led working group that put forth these changes and look forward to our residents considering aligning the City of Saline’s election practices with those of the vast majority of other elected bodies in Washtenaw County,” said Councilmember Dean Girbach.

Residents can attend the council meeting in person or watch via YouTube livestream on the channel @SalineVideo.

Saline City Council meeting

September 16, 2024, 7 p.m.

Saline City Hall

Complete ballot language is available on the City of Saline website along with a copy of the Charter Review Working Group Report. For information about voting in the November 5 election, contact the City Clerk’s office at (734) 429-4907 x2209.