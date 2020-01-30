Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

There’s still work to be done on the plan, but the proposed development wanting to build over 400 residential units at the southeast corner of Jackson Road at Baker took an important step forward with a recent approval from Scio Township.

At its Jan. 28 meeting, the Scio Township Board by a 5-0 vote approved the Preliminary/Concept Site Plan application for Woodview Commons, which is a planned use development (PUD) with a variety of uses.

As the board gave its nod for the plan to move to the next step in the township approval process, township supervisor Jack Knowles emphasized that work between the planners and township is still needed to get an overall planning and development agreement ironed out.

Knowles said they now need to get into detail toward a more finite agreement. As an example, he said there are certain utility and infrastructure questions.

Knowles said this is a preliminary approval of a concept plan, not a final plan approval. To get to that, he said they need to have meetings with the planners/developers in order to fully get on the same page.

Planners for the Woodview Commons proposal brought back an updated plan to the board on Jan. 28, after the application plan was tabled in November by the township board with direction to make some adjustments to the plan.

The applicant is David Stollman of Jackson Road SOBI, LLC with help from Bill Anderson of the Atwell Group.

With township approval, the developer wants to construct on 90.6 acres a mixed-use development consisting of 46,000 square feet of flex retail space, a self-storage facility, a 100 unit Senior Care Center, and a mix of residential units including 252 stacked flats, 113 attached ranches, and 59 townhomes; total 424 residential units.

Going into the Jan. 28 meeting, the applicant made several plan revisions to address township board concerns, including designating additional areas for parks/recreation; adding traffic calming measures and adjustments to walkway locations for separation from vehicles.

Some of the revisions, Anderson said include a “kind of a Roundabout” on the main street into the development as the calming measure; a youth recreational field; an expanded playground area at the development’s clubhouse/pool area; a pedestrian connection that goes from the residential stacked flats to the large retail area, redesigned walkways that are more user friendly by taking them further away from the road and a community garden.

“We’re excited about the revised plan in front of you,” Anderson said to the board.

Township board trustee Christine Green said to get a PUD approval plans need to demonstrate some uniqueness of characteristics and benefits to the community/township, through things such as design and pathways.

Anderson said the development’s sidewalks and nature trail system, which would aim to connect with the township trail system, are open to the public, and certainly the residents.

In pointing out some of the community benefits, Anderson said there will be neighborhood commercial and retail to go along with a variety of housing styles that can only best come together through a PUD.

The plan did get the approval of the township’s planning commission, which then recommended it to the township board.

To meet the intent and qualification of PUD the planners have emphasized they are providing a diversity of housing, open space preservation, a contribution to the township trail system, donation of property for roadway improvements and a township entry sign.

The site is currently zoned C-2/General Commercial along Jackson Road (northern portion) and A-1/General Agriculture for the remaining portion.

According to township consultant, Carlisle Wortman, the applicant is anticipating that Woodview Commons would be constructed in two phases over a 3 to 5-year period. The consultants also said this type of mixed-use development is permitted in the Jackson Road Overlay District (JROD) as a planned unit development (as proposed) or a conditional land use.

“We’re excited to move forward and we’re ready to go,” Stollman said to the board about the next steps.