February 22, 2025

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Protecting Your Land, Preserving Our Future: Lyndon Township Event

Lyndon Township, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation

Join Washtenaw County Parks Recreation Commission for a free event to learn about farmland and natural area preservation, connect with conservation experts, and explore opportunities for your property:

Lyndon Township Hall
Monday, March 3, 2025 from 7PM – 8:30 PM
17751 N Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI

This event offers a unique opportunity to:

  • Learn about the benefits and opportunities for preserving your land.
  • Engage with township representatives and conservation experts.
  • Discuss your property’s potential with staff from local conservation organizations, including:
    • Washtenaw County Conservation District
    • Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation
    • Legacy Land Conservancy
    • Huron River Watershed Council
    • Ann Arbor Green Belt
    • Southeast Michigan Land Conservancy

Whether you’re a landowner considering preservation options or simply interested in the future of our community’s natural spaces, this event is for you.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://washtenawcd.org/events/lyndon-township-protecting-your-land-preserving-our-future

