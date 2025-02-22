Protecting Your Land, Preserving Our Future: Lyndon Township Event

Join Washtenaw County Parks Recreation Commission for a free event to learn about farmland and natural area preservation, connect with conservation experts, and explore opportunities for your property:

Lyndon Township Hall

Monday, March 3, 2025 from 7PM – 8:30 PM

17751 N Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI

This event offers a unique opportunity to:

about the benefits and opportunities for preserving your land. Engage with township representatives and conservation experts.

with township representatives and conservation experts. Discuss your property’s potential with staff from local conservation organizations, including: Washtenaw County Conservation District Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Legacy Land Conservancy Huron River Watershed Council Ann Arbor Green Belt Southeast Michigan Land Conservancy

Whether you’re a landowner considering preservation options or simply interested in the future of our community’s natural spaces, this event is for you.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://washtenawcd.org/events/lyndon-township-protecting-your-land-preserving-our-future