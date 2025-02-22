Protecting Your Land, Preserving Our Future: Lyndon Township Event

Join Washtenaw County Parks Recreation Commission for a free event to learn about farmland and natural area preservation, connect with conservation experts, and explore opportunities for your property:
Lyndon Township Hall
Monday, March 3, 2025 from 7PM – 8:30 PM
17751 N Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI
This event offers a unique opportunity to:
- Learn about the benefits and opportunities for preserving your land.
- Engage with township representatives and conservation experts.
- Discuss your property’s potential with staff from local conservation organizations, including:
- Washtenaw County Conservation District
- Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation
- Legacy Land Conservancy
- Huron River Watershed Council
- Ann Arbor Green Belt
- Southeast Michigan Land Conservancy
Whether you’re a landowner considering preservation options or simply interested in the future of our community’s natural spaces, this event is for you.
REGISTRATION LINK: https://washtenawcd.org/events/lyndon-township-protecting-your-land-preserving-our-future