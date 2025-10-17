October 17, 2025

Public Invited to Fall Career Fair at WCC

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Employers visit with attendees of WCC’s 2024 Fall Career Fair. Photo credit: J.D. Scott

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host its annual Fall Career & Internship Fair next week, featuring employers from a wide range of industries. The public is invited to the fair from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 21.

The free event will be in the Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register on the Career Fair webpage.

Approximately 70 employers from the private sector, as well as local and state government organizations, will be on hand, many looking to hire for immediate job opportunities.

In addition to exploring full- and part-time job positions and networking with industry professionals, students are invited to apply for internship and apprenticeship roles.

WCC is also offering free in-person and virtual opportunities to help students, alumni and community members prepare to meet employers.

Among the workshops is a special information session related to employment opportunities at Michigan Medicine. Up to 10 departments within the hospital system will be on hand just before the career fair begins to discuss career opportunities and strategies for getting hired at Michigan Medicine.

Contact the Center for Career Success at [email protected] or (734) 677-5155 to register for a session.

  • Thursday, October 16, 11 a.m.-Noon, In Person – Liberal Arts (LA) building, room 119.
  • Friday, October 17, 11 a.m.-Noon, Virtual on Zoom.
  • Monday, October 20, 4-5 p.m., In Person – Liberal Arts (LA) building, room 119.
  • Tuesday, October 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Morris Lawrence Building (ML), room 150, Michigan Medicine Employment Information Session – Registration required.

Visit the Fall 2025 Career Fair webpage for the full list of employers, which will come from the following sectors:

  • Automotive
  • Advanced Manufacturing/CNC
  • Business/Finance/Marketing
  • Banking/Mortgage
  • Computer Science
  • Education/Childcare
  • Engineering
  • Entertainment
  • Environmental Science
  • Healthcare
  • Human Services/Non-Profit
  • Information Technology
  • Maintenance
  • Production/Quality Control
  • Restaurant/Hotel
  • Science
  • Writing/Editing
  • Welding & Fabrication

If You Go

WHAT: WCC Fall 2025 Career & Internship Fair

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 21

WHERE: Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

WEB: Fall 2025 Career Fair webpage at wccnet.edu/careerfair

PHONE: (734) 677-5155

EMAIL[email protected]

WHO: Open to WCC students and the public

Career Fair, job openings, WCC

