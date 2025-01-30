Public Invited to February 12 Career Fair at Washtenaw Community College

Job seekers are invited to Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) Winter Career & Internship Fair on Wednesday, February 12.

More than 70 employers are expected to attend the fair, with many looking to hire for immediate job opportunities, including full-time and part-time employment, internships and apprenticeships. Registration remains open for additional employers wishing to participate.

The event, which is free and open to students and the public, will run from 4-6 p.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

Employers from private businesses, as well as local, state and federal government organizations, will attend. Visit the Winter Career Fair webpage to view the wide range of job positions available.

WCC will also offer free in-person and virtual opportunities in advance of the Career Fair to help students and community members prepare to meet employers. Workshops are:

Visit the Winter Career Fair webpage to register for the workshops as well as to view the list of employers and the specific jobs they are looking to fill.

Companies registered to attend thus far include Alccelerate4KIDS, Andersen Material Handling, Ann Arbor YMCA, Automated Control Systems, Inc., Batteries Plus Bulbs, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, City of Detroit Law Enforcement, City Year, Community Action Network, Community Mental Health Clinton, Eaton and Ingham, Corewell Health, Detroit Zoological Society, Digital Summer Clinic, Duncan Aviation, Emergent Health Partners/Huron Valley Ambulance, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.-Detroit, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FedEx-Midwest, Gretchen’s House Child Care Centers, Hemophilia Foundation of Michigan, Homewatch Caregivers of Ann Arbor, Huron River Watershed Council, IHA, Illuminate ABA Therapy, InterClean Equipment, JCC Day Camps of Metro Detroit, Kroger Ann Arbor, Lake Michigan Credit Union-Retail, Leslie Science & Nature Center, LKQ Corporation, Manpower, Menards, Michigan Department of State-Human Resources, Michigan Medicine-Pathology, Michigan Medicine-Revenue Cycle, Michigan State Police, Opta (USA) Inc., Michigan Works! Southeast, Perfect Fit Automation, Pittsfield Charter Township, Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan, ProMedica, RealTruck, Rocket Companies-Rocket Central, Roush Industries, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, SMC Corporation of America, State of Michigan Department of Corrections-Alger Correctional Facility, Synergy HomeCare of Ann Arbor, The Explorer Club, United States Secret Service, University of Michigan-Division of Public Safety and Security, University of Michigan Lurie Nanofabrication Facility, Washtenaw Community College, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Ypsilanti Community Schools, Zingerman’s and Zoller Inc.

Attendees are encouraged to regularly check the career fair webpage, which will be updated as new employers are added.

If You Go

WHAT: WCC Winter Career & Internship Fair

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 12

WHERE: Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

WEB: Winter Career Fair webpage at wccnet.edu/careerfair

PHONE: (734) 677-5155

EMAIL: careers@wccnet.edu

WHO: Open to WCC students and the public