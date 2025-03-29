March 28, 2025

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Public Invited to Student Art Show at Washtenaw Community College

WCC

The public is invited to the 2025 Student Art Show hosted by Washtenaw Community College (WCC) through Sunday, April 6.

Nearly 80 student artists contributed 106 pieces in a wide variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, collage, ceramic, wire, wood, photography and animation.

The free exhibit is on display in the second-floor open space of the Student Center Building. An open house reception will be hosted 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3.

Visitors are invited to stop by the exhibit and cast their vote for a “People’s Choice” award by Wednesday, April 2. A voting box is available near the 3D art display at the windowed area of the exhibit in the Student Center. The “People’s Choice” and other awards will be announced at the open house reception.

Alejandro Acierto of Wayne State University is selecting the awards. Acierto produces creative projects, exhibitions and performances highlighting the impact of colonial legacies across technologies, material culture and the environment. His work has been shown internationally at the Havana Biennial in Matanzas, Cuba, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (San Francisco), ISSUE (NYC), Radialsystem (Berlin) and MCA Chicago, among others.

All the artwork was created between the Fall of 2022 and Fall 2024 as part of WCC class assignments.

IF YOU GO

All photos courtesy of WCC.

