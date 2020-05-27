Advertisement

Site of the future Avalon/FIA housing iniative, Hilltop View Apartments, on Dan Hoey Rd. in Dexter.

Dexter City Council held two public hearings at its May 26, 2020, meeting for the sale of city property on Dan Hoey Rd. The parcel is being split and sold to two entities – DTE Energy and Avalon Housing.

DTE will be using the property to build a newer, larger electrical substation for the City of Dexter. Mayor Keough opened the public hearing for the land sale to DTE, but no one spoke. After closing the hearing, the five members of the Council who were present voted unanimously to approve the land sale to DTE.

The second public hearing was regarding the sale of city land to Avalon Housing. Avalon Housing of Ann Arbor has partnered with Faith in Action for the proposed Hilltop View Apartments. In the arrangement, Avalon will be the property owner and landlord and Faith in Action will provide supportive services to nine of the 24 units. Another six units will be designated for veterans with support from the Veteran’s Administration. The other nine units will be designated affordable housing based on income.

Mayor Keough opened up the public hearing.

Taryn Scherer stated that she was new to Dexter and didn’t believe this is the time to be using resources for this project. She also doesn’t see the need for it in Dexter.

Wendy Carty-Saxon, Director of Real Estate Development for Avalon, thanked the Council for approving the final site plan and stated that Avalon was excited to be moving forward.

William Meurer has been a Dexter resident since 2006 and believes the City has been “quite transparent” through the entire process and wants to live in a community that supports the vulnerable and less fortunate.

Sheri Montoye, Director for Faith in Action, thanked the Council for their support for Hilltop View. She explained the Dexter Food Pantry has been only temporarily closed due to keeping the volunteers at home.

Sue Sherrill told the Council that her group, Dexter Citizens for Responsible Government, have collected 350 signatures from residents who would like to have the chance to vote on city land sales and implored the Council to put the decision on the ballot.

Jamie Griffin, Treasurer for Dexter Citizens for Responsible Government, stated that after the better part of a year of collecting information and trying to understand the circumstances around the Hilltop Development, she has not found satisfactory answers from the groups involved and still has questions.

Ryan Henyard stated he began following the process a year ago and has found the process to be very transparent with dozens of opportunities for public input and the Council very responsible. He believes Dexter is a compassionate community that follows evidence-based methods for improvement.

Tom Jenkins disagreed that the process has been transparent. He also expressed concern over the potential for drug and alcohol use.

James McCargar expressed sharp disagreement with Dexter Citizens for Responsible Government and called into question their information and practices.

Colleen Pierce told the Council that she was “opposed to the sale 100%.”

Susan Glowski sent an email to the City to be read at the hearing where she stated her strong support for the sale of the land to Avalon Housing.

When everyone who wanted to speak had done so, the public hearing was closed and the Council began its discussion.

Councilmember Zach Michels opened up the discussion by saying, “It’s been a challenge to hear a lot of these comments because generally, we want folks to be pointing in the same direction, and any sort of conflict is difficult. I do want to say first to everyone who participated both now and for the past two years, thank you for being a part of this. I know it’s not easy.”

Michels went on to explain that Hilltop View Apts. is a “housing first” initiative meaning that providing people a place to live gives them the stability to move forward in their lives and address other issues. It is also more efficient and effective when providing services. “It’s not new,” he added.

Addressing the argument that there is no proof of a need for supportive housing in Dexter, Michels used as an example the City’s sale of the building next to Monument Park. “We did not require them to provide proof of the need for space for a restaurant or offices. When we leased the old library building to the barbecue folks, Hotel Hickman, we didn’t require them to find proof of the need for barbecue in town.”

“We can’t have one standard for this sale of property and a different one for another,” he added.

Michels also pointed out that the perceived lack of transparency by some of the City’s work with Avalon and Faith in Action quite possibly comes from a lack of understanding of the due process involved with such transactions.

Michels’ last point was “I just want to make sure everyone was aware that this project will be paying some property taxes.” He finished by explaining the City of Dexter was not spending any money on Hilltop View. “The city of Dexter is not spending any money. We’re not contributing money to the cost per unit. Those are coming from entirely different places. And if they weren’t going here, they would be lost to other communities.”

The other councilmember to speak during the discussion was Mayor Keough.

“I just want to say to everyone that I support this project, and it’s never been about numbers. It’s been about people and trying to find a way to help people. This is an opportunity to do that.”

The Mayor also said, “The due diligence that I’ve done looking into Avalon and Faith in Action has proven that they are both wonderful community-based organizations. I think they’re going to be excellent partners here in Dexter, and I hope that we can all get behind that.”

When the discussion was finished, the five members of the Council who were present unanimously voted to approve the land sale to Avalon.