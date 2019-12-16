Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Mom and dad, Andrea and Ian, with son Jack enjoying a family tradition.

I arrived for my Saturday morning shift at the Dexter Lions tree lot and was immediately bear-hugged by club President Rex Reeve. He makes a joke about his age but he squeezed the breath out of me. I didn’t mind at all.

“You’re my hero!” Rex effused. “I appreciate you!”

That’s Rex, always trying to make you feel good about yourself. It works. And when he talks about the Dexter Lions, he gets a little excited. And who can blame him? The charitable group works hard to better the lives of Dexter and its area residents. Their annual Christmas Tree sale, the Lions’ biggest fundraiser, is no exception.

It starts out with the Lions renting an 18-wheeler and taking it up to Stanton, MI, to pick up the first of two loads of Christmas trees. They load about 600 trees and haul them down to Dexter where high school teams and groups are waiting to unload. The display stands and equipment are unloaded from another semi-trailer, tree trunks are drilled and trimmed, trees are arranged according to kind, and two hours later they’re ready for another load. The prep work of putting up fencing, hauling in the Lions trailer, setting up the tree netters, getting the portable toilet, and running the electrical lines has already been done.

I lucked out for my shift. The temp was in the 30s, no wind, no rain. The Christmas trees had sold fast this year. Of the almost 1,200 trees on the opening weekend after Thanksgiving, I was told there were only about 100 left. It looked less than that to me, but I couldn’t be sure. I hadn’t had coffee.

The pine smell was amazing. We use an artificial tree at our house, and I immediately realized we were missing out. I bought a wreath to take home to hopefully give us that Christmas tree feel at home. The Lions only take cash or check, things I don’t use much of anymore. I dug deep and came up 25 cents short of the price. They spotted me a quarter.

“But you only get to eat half of a donut,” one of them joked.

This club is always thinking of ways to give, whether it’s a quarter or much more, and it catches on. Many customers buy an extra tree for someone else to have at the Lions’ discretion. If the paying-it-forward doesn’t cover a needed tree, I suspect Rex or one of the other club members would pay for it out of their own pocket. They like to give.

Julie Schumaker was also on-hand from Dexter Rotary lending a hand.

We had our first customer and I got right to work. I went up to the tree they chose, reached in and firmly grabbed the trunk, and lifted. Nothing happened. Those watching averted their eyes. Somebody coughed. In my imagination, the gang at Mitten Fitness began cheering me on. I tried again more determined this time using my quads, lats, and core. Eyes bulging, nothing happened. One of the Lions, about 15 years my senior, quietly moved in and explained the tree had to first be twisted loose on the stake. Frozen moisture and sap holds it fast. He showed me how it’s done; I think with one hand.

I was allowed to carry the tree over to that metal ring that wraps the netting around the tree. This looked fun. Simply pull the tree through and it is magically and neatly wrapped for transport. Somehow I muffed that too. The tree came through half-wrapped. “Never seen that before,” someone said. Considering the Lions have been selling trees for 38 years, it was something. I put the tree through again, this time with help, and it came out tight.

Not only does the sale of trees support community groups, they are high quality. Rainbow’s End cuts the trees mid-November, about a week before the Lions start selling. Many tree farms start cutting as early as September. The Lions’ trees are fresher and not as dried out, keeping their needles longer. As a result, many customers come year after year from places as far away as Wayne and Oakland counties.

“There was one woman who came in and told us she had already been to five places looking for a tree and we by far had the best,” said Lion Terry Walters.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Lion Ron Raiford announced the last trees had been sold and the Lions have closed up shop until next year. They wish to extend a huge ‘Thank You’ to everyone who bought a tree and helped out at the lot.

But really, it is the Dexter area who should be thanking them for all they do and have done for the past 40 years.

Thanks Dexter Lions.