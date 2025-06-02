Pulse Nutrition Builds Wellness and Community in Dexter

Lynnea Harris, owner of Pulse Nutrition in Dexter, shares her fitness journey and passion for building a community around wellness. Learn how her shop offers healthy shakes, protein coffees, and energy drinks that don’t taste like diet food.

Photo: Owner Lynnea Harris (L) and two regular customers. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Lynnea Harris, a former college and professional athlete, knows a thing or two about what it takes to fuel a body for performance—and she’s brought that knowledge and passion to the heart of Dexter with her business, Pulse Nutrition.

“I always say, all it takes is one sip,” Harris said, laughing. It’s a motto that’s built her following at the nutrition boutique in Dexter Crossing Plaza, where customers stop in for protein shakes, teas, and a sense of community that Harris intentionally fosters.

Harris opened Pulse Nutrition in January 2024 after her own journey with fitness and wellness led her to the concept of a nutrition club, a place where people can gather, enjoy healthy options, and connect. “The number of nutrition clubs is growing,” explains Harris. ”These shops are more than a transactional business. It’s very sit down, get to know your customers, and get to know what’s going on in their lives. It’s community-based.”

Her path to entrepreneurship wasn’t a straight shot. After playing collegiate volleyball and basketball at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and then professionally in Italy, Harris returned to Michigan, juggling a job at Consumers Energy and family life. A chance buyout offer at work opened the door for her to pursue something different.

Pulse Nutrition isn’t just another smoothie shop. It’s a community hub where wellness is front and center, and the menu is built with intention. The star offerings? Protein shakes that Harris says “don’t taste like your typical choppy protein shake. These taste like milkshakes.” Each shake is a complete meal replacement, boasting 24 grams of protein, vitamins, and nutrients in about 300 calories or less.

For energy seekers, Pulse offers mega teas sourced from natural caffeine in green tea and orange pekoe. “You don’t get the crash,” says Harris. “You don’t get the jitters. Ours is more of a natural source.” There’s also a protein iced coffee with 30 grams of protein.

Weekly treats include protein cookies, protein balls, and even protein donuts, all made in-house with low sugar and high protein.

It’s not just about the products. Harris offers free wellness evaluations, complete with body composition analysis and a shake and tea so that customers can understand their unique needs. She explains, “It gives you your lean muscle mass, your body water percentage, your body fat percentage, your visceral fat. I can help get you on a plan, I can help customize workouts, meal plans, whatever it is you need.”

For Harris, the mission is clear: build community and encourage healthier lifestyles. “We’re so technology-based,” she says. “We’re always on our phones. If I can bring people away from that and more human-to-human interaction, I’m happy. That is what literally drives me.”

As Harris puts it: “All it takes is one sip.”

Pulse Nutrition is located at 7045 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd in the Dexter Crossing Plaza in Dexter.

Hours: Mon-Fri 7 am-6 pm, Sat-Sun 9 am-4 pm

Phone: 734-253-2306