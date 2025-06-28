Purple Rose’s Bert & Trixie is a Poignant Laugh Fest

Photo: (L-R) Jamie Elvey, Mark Colson, Maria Ru-djen, Meghan VanArsdalen, West. Photo by Sean Carter Photography

Have you ever had a dog look at you sideways and wonder what they are thinking? You get an answer to that and more in Matt Letscher’s original script called “Bert & Trixie Visit The Vet,” directed brilliantly by Rhiannon Ragland. Two dogs, a cat and a parrot weave a story about life, love and freedom. The audience is treated to the relationship between a pet and their human, from the perspective of the pet. It is a delightful, feel-good story from start to finish.

Anyone who has lost a pet realizes that everyone, and everything, has an expiration date. Letscher’s writing delves into the bond that exists between people and their pets. Ragland’s direction tackles head-on the issues of love and loss, wrapped so effectively in humor.

Sarah Pearline’s set design includes a cat tower, which Mark Colson’s portrayal of the feline named Bitchy, makes use of throughout the play. Jonathon West is Bert and Jamie Elvey plays his sister Trixie, who were convincing in their portrayal as man’s best friend. The trio perfectly portrayed what would happen if pets acquired human-like qualities. John Siebert’s character Leonard, the wise, all-knowing parrot, added insightful conversation and his own brand of physical hijinks.

Costume designer Shelby Newport’s ingenious Leonard costume was a splash of color, consisting of neck ties of varying lengths. Noele Stollmack’s lighting design used a range of colors to reflect the individual differences in the pets’ moods and energy levels. Sound designer Brad Phillips joined in the fun with his effects highlighting Trixie’s “accident” on the carpet, a true, laugh-out-loud moment.

Meghan VanArsdalen plays a pet owner on the edge, an emotional wreck from a failed relationship. The dogs are all that are left from her boyfriend break-up. Maria Ru-djen is the vet’s nurse. Ru-djen exemplifies someone who has spent more time with animals than people, as she reveals details about her past, free-wheeling lifestyle. The interaction between the two is hilarious.

West and Elvey were magnificent as dogs running amok. Their physical presence on the stage was reminiscent of the days of old-time slapstick comedy. Watching West’s Bert outrun his leash, get jerked off his feet, and face-plant on the floor was classic.

Purple Rose dedicated their 2024-25 season to creating opportunities for people to laugh. They delivered on that promise.

Letscher ensures this story has a happy ending. Bert & Trixie get what they want. Leonard decides that, after twenty years, it is time for a change. As he exits, Leonard delivers one last perfect quip, yelling, “You’re ruining this”.

Which leaves Bitchy. For the entire play, Bitchy exudes an attitude of total disdain for all animals and people. He is the epitome of the indifferent cat. As the lights fade to black, Bitchy is lying on the floor, in an empty waiting room, getting the undivided attention from the nurse.

And all is right with the world.

Bert & Trixie Visit The Vet runs through 8/31. Showtimes are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.purplerosetheatre.org or by calling (734) 433-7673.

