Purple Rose’s “The Classic King” Is A Classic

The State of Michigan is noted by two names: “The Great Lakes State” and “The Automobile Capital of the World”. Director Jeff Daniels took a script written Richard Johnson, the former editor of Crains Communication’s Automotive News, the leading newspaper of the global automotive industry and provided the audience with a look at cars, dealerships and a peek inside the lives of four used car salesmen.

The Classic King contains laugh out loud humor. Yet, under the punch lines, live real people dealing with real life problems. Johnson provides an up-close and personal look into the characters of The Classic King. Mike, played by Rico Bruce Wade, is the owner of Starlight Classic Cars. Starlight is struggling financially and is at risk of going out of business. Wade brings a wise maturity to the role. He is the picture of someone who has weathered a lot of changes in the auto industry and survived them all.

Starlight salesmen are portrayed by Ryan Carlson as Jerry and Dez Walker as Chance. Two men with very different backgrounds, yet both are simply trying to eek out a living selling used cars. Walker has served time in prison and is out on parole. He is quick witted, delivering his funny lines with perfect timing.

Sitting Ryan Carlson. Dez Walker and Rico Bruce Wade. Photo by Sean Carter Photography.

He quipped to Jerry, “you want some cheese with that whine?” Or, “we don’t have an inventory, we have debris.” While Walker’s Chance is funny, the audience learns that beneath that brash exterior is a man just trying to find his way in the world. Walker and Carlson are perfect co-workers. If you ever wondered how men, especially used car salesmen, talk when no one is around, this show is for you.

Carlson reveals details about his character throughout the play. Leaving a voice mail message, the audience learns that his wife has left him and he is emotionally adrift. In one exchange with his boss Mike, Jerry asks him plaintively “did you ever get used to sleeping alone?” Carlson brings a vulnerability to the role that is endearing. He shows a range of emotions that feel real. And raw. You laugh with him. You cry with him. And we quickly understand that Jerry is indeed having “a love affair with the past”.

Ryan Carlson as Jerry. Photo by Sean Carter Photography.

Owen Squire Smith plays Braden, a young, energetic dude with a lot of ideas of how to sell classic cars. His enthusiasm is met with skepticism. Yet, as he sells cars, his co-workers begin to warm up to his approach. He is helpful and seems to want to help the other guys at Starlight complete sales. Things seem to be changing at Starlight and there is light at the end of the tunnel

Owen Squire Smith as Braden. Photo by Sean Carter Photography.

Daniels once said that the role of a director is to form a partnership with actors. Help them to look within themselves to bring their character to life. “You help create a vision of the character, encourage them to dig deeper, to go further, then get out of the way.”

Daniels accomplished that in The Classic King. The interaction and timing between the actors is flawless. The set design is simple but looks like the inside of a used car dealership. The lighting is precise and ensures everyone and everything is lit. The use of music in the show helps to tell the story. Sarah Mclachan’s “In The Arms of an Angel” was the perfect song in the perfect moment.

Johnson’s play takes the audience along a familiar path, only to give everyone a glimpse of reality in the end.

The Purple Rose Theater is located at 137 Park St, Chelsea, MI. The Classic King runs through Sunday, March 15th. Tickets are very limited and you are encouraged to contact The Purple Rose Theatre Company at purplerosetheatre.org or by calling (734) 433-7683.

Featured photo: (L-R) Rico Bruce Wade, Dez Walker and sitting Owen Squire Smith. Photo by Sean Carter Photography.