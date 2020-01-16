Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

DUMC Pastor of Missions Tom Snyder (L) and Helping Hands Coordinator Mark Sutter

There is a local group that has been going about doing good for people in practical ways. For years they have flown under the radar, uncounted and unnoticed by their own design, providing help simply because their faith compels them to selflessly serve.

“Helping Hands” is a group at Dexter United Methodist Church (DUMC) who helps people with practical needs of life such as yard projects, minor home repair, transportation issues, and even more substantial home construction projects. The program is coordinated by retired Terumo CEO Mark Sutter under the auspices of the church’s missions program overseen by Pastor Tom Snyder.

“I wanted to be more hands-on in terms of service-oriented things,” says Mark. “I’ve been working with Tom in for a number of years with missions, but wondered if there was something local that I could get involved in. Tom brought up Helping Hands.”

The mission for Helping Hands is simple: Help people in the community who need it, whether they attend DUMC or not. There is no cost for those receiving the help. Projects are financed through private donations.

In a report sent out to DUMC, Mark stated, “the Love of Christ is a verb and not just an idea.” He went on to say that for the year 2019, 25 requests were received, 22 of which were completed. Two of the requests decided they did not need help after all. One request was beyond the scope of the group.

“All projects were completed for no fee to the recipient,” Mark wrote to the church. “It has been our intent to say ‘Yes’ to all comers and to have no strings attached.”

There are plenty of needs to keep the group of 30 people or so busy. Requests come mainly through word of mouth referrals. Mark tells the story of one such request that came via Faith in Action.

“There was a family of 10 living in a converted barn a few miles from the church who used the food pantry at Faith in Action,” says Mark. “Well, the mother of this family found her father after years and years of not knowing where he was. He had been homeless for the last 25 years. She invited him to live in what is basically a garage connected to the barn – no heat, no insulation. Tom and I went over to the garage, took notes, and made a plan. People donated money, and we did the project.”

Answering the question, “What does this mean to you personally?” Mark had this to say,

“I recognize how blessed we are, and Jesus doesn’t say love theoretically. He says love by serving others, and so that means doing something with the resources and abilities we’ve been blessed with. I feel like living out my faith means serving people, and serving people in our immediate community is maybe the easiest and most tangible way to do it. So I feel like God is using me by doing these things.”

The woman for whom Helping Hands remodeled the garage into a living space for her father wrote Mark a letter. In that letter, she explained how her father had never believed in God because he always thought Christians were hypocrites. After the remodel, her father asked, “Why would these guys do this and literally not want anything in return?” She explained it was because of God.

Mark reported that 10 of the 22 (45%) completed projects were for those in the community who were not members of the church. Hundreds of hours were volunteered by those involved with the group.

“Approximately $12,000 was spent on materials for the various projects,” Mark reported. “These funds were all donated from various members of our church. There were also several donations from outside the church in the form of materials: ramps, wheelchairs, furniture.”

“Missions are my heart,” says Pastor Tom Snyder. “But missions don’t have to be across the country or around the world. It can be in our own backyards. We are wired to reach outside of ourselves and do something to help someone else, and there’s a joy in that. That’s why the people doing these projects always have a good time doing it together – laughing, talking, feeling good about who they are.”

“We invited that family to our church’s Christmas Dinner,” says Mark. “She brought her dad, which shocked her that he would even come. There were also several of her kids. At one point, the kids came up to me and gave me a hug.”

“That was a pretty good feeling,” he adds with just a touch of mist in his eyes.