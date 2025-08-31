Quilting Season’s August Donation Sale Draws Huge Crowd in Saline

The Quilting Season’s annual August Donation Sale, held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, drew an enthusiastic crowd that filled the parking lot at 7025 E. Michigan Ave. Quilters, crafters, and supporters browsed tables overflowing with fabric, yarn, crafting supplies, and books, all donated by friends and customers to benefit The Quilting Season Charities.

“All of you worked together to make it a huge success. We are so grateful for all your donations, all the help in sorting, and yes, we did almost double what we received last year. Just think of all the folks we can help,” Lindquist said.

This year’s sale was a record success, with donations and purchases nearly doubling the total from last year. Lindquist said the funds raised will support local and regional charities, including schools with limited budgets for classroom materials, particularly elementary classrooms that need art and craft supplies.

The Quilting Season team extends thanks to everyone who donated, volunteered, and shopped to make the day possible. Community members are invited to stop by the shop in Saline to learn more about the ongoing charitable programs.