R U Game: How a Hobby Store Became Saline’s Go-To Gaming Destination

R U Game is Hobby to Haven for Board Game Enthusiasts in Saline

“To start out, I’m a huge nerd,” says Benjamin James, Owner/Founder of R U Game in Saline. James launched his online business in 2019, with the physical store opening its doors in 2022.

“Growing up, I was more of a sports nut,” James said. “I didn’t really read many comics when I was younger.”

James grew up playing board games with his family, such as Monopoly, but never truly enjoyed one until discovering Dread Pirate.

“The randomness didn’t decide the entire game, plus you got to be pirates,” James said.

Originally from Birmingham, England, James highlighted some of the differences between America and England, including variations in the names of games he played, such as “Frustration” instead of “Trouble.”

R U Game Owner/Founder Benjamin James. Photo by Krista Kangas

While James enjoyed fantasy growing up—especially when his father read The Lord of the Rings to the family—his passion for it only grew over time, eventually surpassing his interest in sports.

Germany’s board game renaissance in the early 2000s brought a surge in the popularity of board games as mainstream entertainment. It also gave board game designers more recognition for their work. One standout from this era was Settlers of Catan, which became a bridge between traditional family games and more complex modern ones.

Some games, like Magic: The Gathering, have embraced digital formats, offering the convenience of playing from home and learning the game without the initial investment of physical cards. However, this shift has led to a diminished appreciation for the value of physical cards. Despite this, many players who started online are now visiting physical stores, contributing to the growth of in-person gaming communities.

Photo by Krista Kangas Photo by Krista Kangas Photo by Krista Kangas Photo by Krista Kangas Photo by Krista Kangas

The public perception of board games has changed as well, in part thanks to the popularization of superhero movies and sports personalities playing them.

“Just because something can be extremely nerdy doesn’t mean it isn’t something you can’t enjoy, and a lot of people are coming to that realization,” James said.

R U Game hosts trading card games weekly, while tournaments are held on occasion with entry fees and prizes. R U Game also has a board game library where guests can rent out board games and play at the shop. Private rooms can also be rented.

R U Game is located at 1345 E Michigan Ave, Saline. For more information, visit: www.rugame.fun