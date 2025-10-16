“Radio Recall” Tribute Concert at The Encore Celebrates the Power of Music

The Encore is proud to present Radio Recall, an unforgettable tribute concert honoring the timeless power of music, featuring performances by acclaimed artists Aaron LaVigne and Jenna Rubaii. This special tribute concert, sponsored by Dexter’s Pub, promises an evening of iconic songs and heartfelt storytelling that spans across decades, from arena rock anthems to soulful acoustic melodies.

Aaron LaVigne and Jenna Rubaii first met while starring as Jesus and Mary Magdalene in the 50th Anniversary Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar, an Olivier Award-winning production that redefined musical storytelling through its powerful music. Their collaboration sparked a deep musical connection, inspiring them to explore beyond their roles in the show and craft their own unique musical journey.

LaVigne is well-known to Encore audiences, having appeared in tribute concerts, songwriter concerts, and even as Jesus in Superstar long before he toured the country in the role.

In the wake of a worldwide pandemic that halted the entertainment industry, LaVigne and Rubaii rediscovered that the essence of music lies in its ability to foster human connection. Their performances in Radio Recall are rooted in sincerity and authenticity, celebrating the transcendent and iconic artists who have shaped our musical landscape.

“Radio Recall is more than a concert—it’s an experience that taps into the collective memory and emotion of music lovers everywhere.” Says Encore’s Artistic Director, Dan Cooney. “The show pays tribute to the legendary songwriters and timeless melodies that continue to unite us. From The Beatles to Queen, Coldplay to Tina Turner, this concert is a true crowd pleaser!”

Join The Encore for a celebration of memorable music, storytelling, and connection. Whether you’re a fan of rock, soul, or everything in between, Radio Recall promises to bring the best songs and the most genuine performances to stage, reminding us all of the enduring power of music.

Event Details:

Dates: October 23-26, 2025: Thursday-Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

Location: The Encore Theatre – 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130

Tickets: $34-$56. Available now at www.theencoretheatre.org or call The Encore’s box office at 734-268-6200 Tues. – Fri., from 10 am to 2 pm, and two hours prior to all performances.