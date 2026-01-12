Radon Test Kits Available During Radon Action Month

January is National Radon Action Month, and the Washtenaw County Health Department is urging residents to test their homes for radon, a colorless, odorless radioactive gas commonly found at elevated levels in local homes due to area geology. Low-cost radon test kits are available for $5 through the end of January from the county’s Environmental Health Division; the price increases to $15 after January.

Radon can enter homes through foundation cracks, crawl spaces, and openings around drains and sump pumps, building up to unsafe levels indoors. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the United States. Because homes are sealed tighter and people spend more time indoors, winter is the best time to test.

“Every home should be tested. [Radon] has no warning signs,” said Kristen Schweighoefer, environmental health director. “Testing is the only way to know your risk.”

Test kits are available at several township halls, Ypsilanti city and township offices, and the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division on Zeeb Road. Kits are also sold at many hardware and home improvement stores.

Salem Township Hall – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located at 9600 Six Mile Rd, Salem, MI 48175.

Sharon Township Hall – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Located at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.

Superior Township Hall – Open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Located at 3040 N Prospect Road, Superior Township, MI 48198.

Ypsilanti City Clerk’s Office – Open from 8:00 am. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located in Ypsilanti City Hall at 1 S Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Ypsilanti Township Treasurer’s Office – Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Tilden R. Stumbo Civic Center at 7200 S Huron River Drive, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division – Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Western County Service Center at 705 N Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Test kits are $5 during the month of January and are available for $15 after January.

Homes should be tested every 2–5 years, or every two years if a mitigation system is installed. The EPA recommends fixing homes with radon levels above 4.0 pCi/L. Mitigation typically costs $1,000–$2,000.

More information: washtenaw.org/radon.