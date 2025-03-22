March 22, 2025

STN Staff

Chelsea

Rank MI Vote Hosts Chelsea Town Hall on Ranked Choice Voting

Chelsea District Library Events, Rank MI Vote

On Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM, Rank MI Vote will host a town hall event in Chelsea to educate the public on Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) and its potential to improve Michigan elections.

As America faces increasing political division, many voters feel their voices are unheard. This event will present the problems with the current voting system and introduce Rank MI Vote’s plan for a 2026 Constitutional Amendment to bring RCV to Michigan. Attendees will learn how this simple, non-partisan reform can lead to fairer elections, more voter choice, and elected leaders with broader public support.

WHAT: Rank MI Vote Town Hall – “A Better Ballot for Michigan”

WHEN: Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM

WHERE: Chelsea District Library, McKune Room, 221 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118

WHO: Hosted by Rank MI Vote

WHY: To inform and engage the public on Ranked Choice Voting and encourage participation in the upcoming 2026 Constitutional Amendment effort

RSVP: Here

For more information, visit rankmivote.org

