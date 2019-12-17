Advertisement





Knight Family commits to supporting local students most in need.

Monica Knowles, President of the Ray & Mary Knight Scholarship Fund, presented a $60,000 check to the Washtenaw Intermediate School District for the Education Project for Homeless Youth. The generous donation will benefit students across Washtenaw County experiencing homelessness or a temporary living situation.

The McKinney-Vento Act is a federal law that guarantees a student’s right to education even if they are experiencing homelessness. During the 2017-18 school year, nearly 1,200 children and youth in Washtenaw County experienced unstable housing.

“The students we see have extremely complicated lives and complex needs,” said Dawn Espy, Manager for the Education Project. “This generous donation will help ensure students receive the resources they need not only to be successful in school but also what they need to just feel like kids, regardless of their situation.”

In addition to being well-known for their restaurants and butcher shop, the Knight family is also passionate about giving back to their community. The Ray and Mary Knight Scholarship Fund was established in 2016 in honor of the business’s founders and focuses its efforts on providing education-related funding to children in need.

“We are proud to support the Education Project for Homeless Youth,” states Knowles. “We are excited this will help make a difference in the lives of local students. We firmly believe all students should have access to academics, arts, and athletics, regardless of your family or housing situation.”

The Education Project is a grant-funded program of WISD, in partnership with Ozone House, that helps homeless students enroll, attend, and succeed in school. It serves students age 0-21 years old, including those living in shelters, motels, cars and abandoned houses, as well as those living doubled-up temporarily with friends or family. The program works closely with all nine public school districts and the public school academies of Washtenaw County.