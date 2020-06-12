Advertisement

Summer is bound to look a bit different this year, but the Chelsea District Library is still proud to offer Summer Reading Programs for all ages. For the first time, CDL’s Summer Reading Program will be offered online, so individuals and families can participate safely from anywhere. This year’s theme, Imagine Your Story, invites readers to unlock the power of stories with fairy tale, folklore, and mythology-inspired activities and virtual events.

CDL’s Summer Reading kicks off on June 14, and continues through July 31. In addition to reading challenges and neighborhood activities, CDL will also offer fun virtual events such as The Fairy Godmother of Music event on June 14, Write Your Story, a virtual memoir writing workshop for adults on June 20, and weekly Virtual That Thursday Thing activities for Teens!

Participants can pre-register immediately by visiting chelseadistrictlibrary.org/srp. Once registered, it’s easy to track reading and complete badges to earn a free book and tickets to enter the Grand Prize Drawings. This year’s Grand Prizes vary by age, and are sure to motivate the most reluctant reader! Imagine the delight on your teen’s face when they win a cell phone photo printer to bring those Instagram favorites to life. Or, let your little ones get whimsical slaying dragons or welcoming fairies to your garden with fun prize packs. Adult readers have the chance to go out for the first date night in months with local restaurant gift cards!

Prizes aren’t the only benefits of participating in the CDL’s Summer Reading Program. Encouraging school age kids and teens to read for fun in the upcoming months can help stop summer slide, or the loss of critical academic skills over the course of summer vacation. CDL’s Summer Reading Program helps young readers easily track their summer reading, and encourages reading time with cool prizes, including a free book, a prize designed to help build life-long readers.

Summer reading isn’t just for kids! CDL’s Summer Reading Program includes a reading challenge designed specifically for adults, who can read and participate in community activities to win prizes supporting local businesses. The benefits of reading itself aren’t restricted to kids and teens either; in fact, some scientists believe reading an engrossing novel can actually increase a person’s levels of empathy! For busy adults, listening to audiobooks can be an excellent way to participate in CDL’s Summer Reading program and enjoy the same benefits (and prizes!).

Finally, don’t let poor internet connectivity deter you! Those who prefer to play offline can request a paper reading log by calling a librarian at 734-475-8732, ext. 219.

This year’s Summer Reading is made possible with the support of the Friends of the Chelsea District Library, the Kiwanis Club of Chelsea, and Spad’s Twisters.

To find out more about CDL’s Summer Reading Program visit chelseadistrictlibray.org/srp, or call a librarian at 734-475-8732 ext 219. To view fun virtual events for all ages, visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org and select events.