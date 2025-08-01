Recall Alert: Cosco Kitchen Steppers Safety Issue

A recent nationwide recall by Dorel Home Furnishings highlights a significant safety concern for consumers using Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers. The recall, issued on July 31, 2025, affects approximately 302,000 units in the United States, with an additional 11,000 sold in Canada. The issue lies with the stepper’s safety bar, which can detach or break, posing serious fall and injury risks.

The recall involves several models of the Cosco stepper, including 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, and others, available in various colors such as white/gray, green, and navy. These products, featuring the Cosco logo on the handle, were sold at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and online platforms including Amazon.com from February 2021 to July 2025.

Consumers are urged to stop using the safety bar on these steppers immediately to prevent accidents and to store the product away from children. Dorel Home Furnishings is offering a free repair kit, complete with installation instructions and a safety label, to remedy the issue. For assistance, consumers can contact Dorel at 888-628-3778 or visit their website for more information. Prompt action will help ensure user safety and prevent potential injuries.

Link to original recall.