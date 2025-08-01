July 31, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Recall Alert: Cosco Kitchen Steppers Safety Issue

Product Recalls

Recalls

Recall Alert: Cosco Kitchen Steppers Safety Issue

A recent nationwide recall by Dorel Home Furnishings highlights a significant safety concern for consumers using Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers. The recall, issued on July 31, 2025, affects approximately 302,000 units in the United States, with an additional 11,000 sold in Canada. The issue lies with the stepper’s safety bar, which can detach or break, posing serious fall and injury risks.

The recall involves several models of the Cosco stepper, including 11349WHG1E, 11349GRN1E, and others, available in various colors such as white/gray, green, and navy. These products, featuring the Cosco logo on the handle, were sold at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and online platforms including Amazon.com from February 2021 to July 2025.

Consumers are urged to stop using the safety bar on these steppers immediately to prevent accidents and to store the product away from children. Dorel Home Furnishings is offering a free repair kit, complete with installation instructions and a safety label, to remedy the issue. For assistance, consumers can contact Dorel at 888-628-3778 or visit their website for more information. Prompt action will help ensure user safety and prevent potential injuries.

 

Link to original recall.

Latest articles

Recall Alert: Cosco Kitchen Steppers Safety Issue

Product Recalls

Recall Alert: RIDGID Framing Nailers Safety Hazard

Product Recalls

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News