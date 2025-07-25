July 25, 2025

Recall Alert: Minecraft Light-Up Slap Bracelets Hazard

The recent recall of Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets is a critical safety alert for parents across the United States. These popular children’s items, produced by Innovative Designs, have been pulled from shelves due to a significant risk associated with the button cell batteries they contain. The battery compartment can be easily accessed by children, posing a serious hazard of ingestion which can lead to internal burns, injuries, or even death.

The recall affects 75,900 units of the bracelets, specifically models 718508MCR and 718075MCR, available in pink and green. These were sold nationwide at Walmart stores between March and May 2025 for approximately $2. The bracelets feature the “MINECRAFT” logo on their packaging. Parents are urged to immediately stop their children from using these products.

Consumers should contact Innovative Designs for a full refund. They can do so by emailing a photo of the disposed bracelet to [email protected]. This incident underscores the importance of ensuring toys meet mandatory safety standards. Families are reminded to dispose of button cell batteries following local hazardous waste protocols to prevent any accidents.

 

Link to original recall.

