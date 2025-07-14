July 14, 2025

Recall Alert: Mushrooms Contaminated with Listeria Risk

Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited has issued a recall that underscores the importance of food safety due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This bacteria can lead to severe and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women face risks of miscarriages or stillbirths.

The recall involves “Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms,” “Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced,” and “Peeters Mushroom Farm Thick Slice Mushroom.” These products were distributed in Michigan and Ohio. Specifically, the affected items include Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms in 227g packages with UPC 0 33383 676005, Cremini Sliced in 227g packages with UPC 0 68414 96960 3, and Thick Slice Mushrooms in 10lb cardboard boxes.

Consumers are advised to return these products to their place of purchase for a full refund. For further information, contact Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited at 1-519-351-1945 or toll-free at 1-800-364-1305.

Check your pantry and ensure any affected products are returned promptly to avoid health risks.

Image 5: Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms label, 227g, UPC 0 33383 676005
Image 6: Aunt Mid’s Fresh sliced mushrooms BEST BEFORE 25JL04 (sideview of box)
Image 7: Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced label 227g, UPC 0 68414 96960 3
Image 8: Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced, BEST BEFORE 25JL04 (sideview of box)




