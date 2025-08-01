Recall Alert: RIDGID Framing Nailers Safety Hazard

A recent recall of RIDGID Framing Nailers highlights a significant safety issue for consumers nationwide. TTI Consumer Power Tools has recalled approximately 64,000 units in the U.S. due to a malfunction in the dual action engagement system that could cause the nailers to unintentionally discharge nails, posing a laceration risk. The recall affects the RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree and 30-Degree Framing Nailers, sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores between July 2021 and May 2025. The malfunction can occur if the trigger is pulled without the work piece contact element being depressed, a feature that should prevent accidental discharge.

Consumers are advised to stop using the nailers immediately. To determine if their nailer is affected, they should visit the RIDGID recall website. If the product is included in the recall, consumers can follow instructions to obtain a free repair. TTI Consumer Power Tools will provide a prepaid label for returning the product, update the software, and return the repaired nailer to the consumer. No injuries have been reported, but prompt action is crucial to prevent potential harm.

Link to original recall.