November 27, 2025

Recall Alert: Silvestri Sweets Holiday Barks Warning

Silvestri Sweets has issued a voluntary recall of its Choceur branded Holiday Barks due to undeclared allergens, posing a significant health risk to consumers with allergies. Specifically, the recall affects the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark, which may contain undeclared pecans, and the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark, which may contain undeclared wheat. Both products were distributed nationwide through Aldi grocery stores.

These products are packaged in 5-ounce stand-up pouch bags with lot number 29225. The Cookie Butter Holiday Bark has a best by date of May 2026, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark has a best by date of August 2026. The recall was triggered by a packaging error that resulted from a temporary breakdown in Silvestri Sweets’ production process, but no illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to discard them immediately. For additional information, Silvestri Sweets can be contacted at 1-630-232-2500, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm CST. To ensure safety, consumers should check their pantry for these items and reach out for a refund if necessary.

Image 5: Front label panel of Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark in 5 oz. bags
Image 6: Back label panel of Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark in 5 oz. bags
Image 7: Front label panel of Choceur Pecan Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark in 5 oz. bags
Image 8: Back label panel of Choceur Pecan Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday bark in 5 oz. bags
