Recall Alert: SNLN Party Supply Toys Hazard

SNLN Party Supply Toys have been recalled due to a significant ingestion hazard, posing risks of serious injury or death. The toys violate federal standards by having easily accessible button cell batteries, which can be swallowed by children, leading to potential internal burns or fatalities.

The recall affects approximately 790 units of SNLN Party Supply Toys, including bunny and cat ears, party glasses, glow bracelets, light-up mini flashlights, rings, butterfly clips, and a sticker book. These products, sold exclusively on Amazon by Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi, were available from January to May 2025.

Consumers are urged to stop using these toys immediately and keep them away from children. A full refund is offered upon disposal of the recalled items. To claim this, customers should email a photo of the disposed toys to [email protected]. Both Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi and Amazon are proactively contacting affected buyers.

No injuries have been reported yet. However, given the risk, immediate action is advised. Always dispose of button cell batteries following local hazardous waste guidelines to prevent accidental ingestion.

For further details on this recall, visit the CPSC website.

Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Butterfly Clips, Mini Flashlights, Light-Up Ring, Sticker Book and 100-Piece Glow Bracelets

Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Light-Up Party Glasses

Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys with Bunny and Cat Light-Up Ears

Recalled SNLN Party Supply Toys (battery compartments)

Link to original article.

