Recall Alert: Total Saddle Fit Cinches Hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Total Saddle Fit’s Shoulder Relief Saddle Cinches due to fall and injury hazards. These products, crucial for securing saddles, have been reported to come apart, potentially causing the saddle to fall off. This poses a significant risk to riders.

The recall involves approximately 10,000 cinches sold online and at various retail locations between August 2015 and August 2021. The affected cinches, identifiable by their round buckle and lack of center elastic, come in black and brown and measure between 24 to 36 inches. There have been 19 reported incidents, including one where a rider suffered fractured ribs.

Consumers should immediately stop using these cinches and contact Total Saddle Fit for a free replacement. The company is providing pre-paid shipping labels for returning the affected products and is reaching out to known purchasers directly. For more information, visit Total Saddle Fit’s recall page or email them at [email protected].





