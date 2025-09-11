September 11, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Recall Alert: Undeclared Allergen in Burrito Bowls

Food Recalls

Recalls

Recall Alert: Undeclared Allergen in Burrito Bowls

Food safety is a critical concern, and recent recalls highlight the importance of vigilance. One Frozen, LLC has voluntarily recalled its Good & Gather™ Southwest Style Burrito Bowl Blend due to an undeclared shrimp allergen. This recall is significant as undeclared allergens pose serious health risks to those with sensitivities.

The affected product, a frozen burrito bowl, is packaged in 12 oz bags and was distributed nationwide through Target stores. It carries the UPC 085239931356 and includes lot codes L5055-1 through L5055-6, with a “best if used by” date of August 24, 2026. The recall was initiated following three consumer complaints, though no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for these products. If you have purchased the affected items, do not consume them. Instead, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 444-0680 for a full refund. This recall is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Check your pantry and take necessary actions to ensure your safety.

Image 5: Front label Good & Gather Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style NET WT 12 oz
Image 6: Back label Good & Gather Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style UPC 085239931356

Link to original article.

Latest articles

Saline Township Board Denies Rezoning Request for Data Center

Steven Sheldon

Chelsea Mayoral Candidates Outline Visions Ahead of Nov. 4 Election

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News