Recall Alert: Undeclared Allergen in Burrito Bowls

Food safety is a critical concern, and recent recalls highlight the importance of vigilance. One Frozen, LLC has voluntarily recalled its Good & Gather™ Southwest Style Burrito Bowl Blend due to an undeclared shrimp allergen. This recall is significant as undeclared allergens pose serious health risks to those with sensitivities.

The affected product, a frozen burrito bowl, is packaged in 12 oz bags and was distributed nationwide through Target stores. It carries the UPC 085239931356 and includes lot codes L5055-1 through L5055-6, with a “best if used by” date of August 24, 2026. The recall was initiated following three consumer complaints, though no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for these products. If you have purchased the affected items, do not consume them. Instead, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 444-0680 for a full refund. This recall is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Check your pantry and take necessary actions to ensure your safety.





