Recall Alert: Undeclared Hazelnuts in Artisan Bread

Consumers should be aware of food recalls, especially when allergens are involved, as they pose serious health risks. Hartford Bakery, Inc. has issued a recall for its “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style ½ Loaf” due to undeclared hazelnuts. This recall, announced on July 10, 2025, affects six specific lot codes: T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, and T10 174020406.

The bread, distributed across several states including Michigan, Ohio, and Alabama, poses a risk for those with hazelnut allergies. The issue arose from packaging errors that did not clearly state the presence of hazelnuts. Although no serious incidents have been reported, one consumer did experience digestive discomfort.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should return it to the retailer for a full refund. For more information, Hartford Bakery can be reached at 1-812-425-4642, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm CST.

Check your pantry and ensure your safety by contacting the manufacturer if you have any of the recalled products.







