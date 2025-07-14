July 14, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Recall Alert: Undeclared Hazelnuts in Artisan Bread

Food Recalls

Recalls

Recall Alert: Undeclared Hazelnuts in Artisan Bread

Consumers should be aware of food recalls, especially when allergens are involved, as they pose serious health risks. Hartford Bakery, Inc. has issued a recall for its “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style ½ Loaf” due to undeclared hazelnuts. This recall, announced on July 10, 2025, affects six specific lot codes: T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, and T10 174020406.

The bread, distributed across several states including Michigan, Ohio, and Alabama, poses a risk for those with hazelnut allergies. The issue arose from packaging errors that did not clearly state the presence of hazelnuts. Although no serious incidents have been reported, one consumer did experience digestive discomfort.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should return it to the retailer for a full refund. For more information, Hartford Bakery can be reached at 1-812-425-4642, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm CST.

Check your pantry and ensure your safety by contacting the manufacturer if you have any of the recalled products.

Lewis Artisan Style ½ Loaf, Net Wt. 12 oz (top view)
Label, Best By July 13
Lewis Artisan Style ½ Loaf, Net Wt. 12 oz (side view)

Link to original article.

Latest articles

Recall Alert: Mushrooms Contaminated with Listeria Risk

Food Recalls

Recall Alert: Undeclared Hazelnuts in Artisan Bread

Food Recalls

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News