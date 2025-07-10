Recall Alert: Vevor Handrails Pose Injury Risk

Sanven Technology has announced a recall of Vevor Single Post Handrails due to a significant injury risk. The handrails have faulty welding that can break when in use, posing a danger to consumers as they navigate stairs. This issue has already led to five reported cases of breakage, resulting in injuries, including one head injury.

The recall involves approximately 360 Vevor handrails sold online from February 2020 to November 2024. These wrought iron handrails come in black, white, and silver, with model numbers including TFBGWXLZHS1JGNHKIV0, LTFSSHSDDZJSFS001V0, LTFSBSDDZJSFS0001V0, LTFS2BBXGMLFS0001V0, LTFS1BBXGMLFS0001V0, and LTFSBSHXDDZJSFS01V0. Each has “Vevor” printed on a label near the base.

Consumers should cease using these handrails immediately and contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. The company will provide pre-paid shipping for returns or accept photographic proof of disposal. For more information, consumers can reach Sanven Technology at 855-599-6320 or visit their website.















