July 10, 2025

Recall Announced for Bob Avila Swivel Port Bits

Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products has issued a recall for its Bob Avila Swivel Port equine bits due to a potential fall hazard. The bits, which may break during use, pose a significant safety risk to riders.

The recall affects approximately 1,135 units, including models such as the Avila Santa Maria (AVB-171), Avila Sunflower (AVB-222), Avila Byron (AVB-612), and Avila Phoenix (AVB-621). These items were sold from January 2022 to March 2025 at horse-riding supply stores and online, priced between $120 and $160.

Consumers should immediately cease using these products and contact Professional’s Choice for a refund or replacement. The company will provide pre-paid shipping labels for returns and offer refunds or replacements upon receipt. No injuries have been reported, though there have been five cases of the bits breaking.

For assistance, contact Professional’s Choice at 800-331-9421, email [email protected], or visit profchoice.com/recalls. It’s crucial to address this promptly to ensure rider safety.

Recalled Avila Santa Maria Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-171

Recalled Avila Sunflower Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-222

Recalled Avila Byron Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-612

Recalled Avila Phoenix Swivel Port equine bit with model number AVB-621

