| 2 min | from Dexter City Manager Courtney Nicholls with Doug Marrin |

The following are updates from Dexter City Manager, Courtney Nicholls, report submitted to the city council at their June 22, 2020, meeting.

City Offices reopened to the public on Monday, June 15. Due to the small “lobby” area, the city is still encouraging people to return water bills, absentee applications/ballots through the mail, or via the dropbox at 8140 Main. On opening day, Monday the 15th, city offices had approximately 30 visitors.

City Office Discussion. A work session to discuss City Offices is planned for July 13, 2020.

Pavement Markings. Pavement markings are planned for the month of July 2020.

Crack Seal. This summer’s crack seal project is planned for the month of July. Streets that will be crack sealed include those in the Industrial Park, Huron View Court, Dover, Edison,

and Inverness. Depending on the material that is left the city also plans to do the Community Park Path and parking lots.

DTE Land Swap. The removal of the equipment at the downtown substation has been completed. The last piece of due diligence the City needs to complete before taking

ownership of the DTE property is a final environmental review and creation of a Baseline

Environmental Assessment. This work will be reimbursed by a grant from the Washtenaw

County Brownfield Authority. Staff met with a DTE consultant at 7651 Dan Hoey on June

11th as part of their work to complete a Phase 1 for the site.

Mill Creek Park Path. The City’s contractor, LJ began construction on the Mill Creek Park

Trail Phase 2 project the week of May 11th. Staff participated in a project update meeting with OHM and the contractor on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and the contractor reported positive progress. Construction is anticipated to be completed around August 15th.

Grand/Hudson Reconstruction. The contractor started work on the Grand/Hudson

reconstruction project on May 18th. They are currently working on the relocation of the sewer line. The city has have made contact with all the homeowners in the project area on

Grand and Hudson and identified six galvanized water service lines that will need to be replaced.

Central Street Project. The Central Street contractor has started restoration work. An onsite meeting to review the punch list was held on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fonson and their sub-contractors will be onsite to complete the work within the next week.

Forest Sidewalk/Rapid Flashing Beacons. Doan returned to Dexter to complete restoration for this project the week of June 1st. They were asked to come back to review the work due to a lack of growth of the grass seed.

Employee Recruitment. The City is restarting the recruitment process for a new DPW

Worker.

Absentee Ballot Mailing. The City will mail out an unprecedented number of absentee ballots for the August 2020 election the week of June 22, 2020. To be counted ballots must be returned to the City Office by election day at 8 pm.

WRRMA Recycle Project. The Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority has received grant funding to study the quality of the recyclables in the member communities. Due to the pandemic, the implementation has been delayed until spring/summer 2021. This project will include a flyer being mailed to all residents notifying them about the project.

Interns will then examine the items in the toters at each residence. They will do this for four weeks in a row. If a homeowner is given two warnings that their materials are not recyclable, the material will be rejected in the third and fourth weeks.

Following the four weeks, a flyer will be mailed out informing residents of the top items that were found in the toters that were not recyclable. Currently, the City is paying $114 per ton for recycling. This is a significantly higher cost than trash tipping fees, so every time people put items in their recycling that end up getting thrown away at the Material Recovery Facility, we are increasing our costs unnecessarily.