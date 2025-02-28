Registration Announced for Summer, Fall Semesters at Washtenaw Community College

Summer semester begins May 12; Fall semester begins August 25

Registration for the Summer and Fall semesters at Washtenaw Community College opens for new students March 13. The first day of Summer classes is May 12. The first day of Fall classes is August 25.

Students who are veterans, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members, STEM Scholars and Alpha Scholars may register on March 11. Registration opens for continuing and readmitted students on March 12.

Class schedules are available now for planning.

WCC offers flexible scheduling options and more than 130 programs to prepare students for rewarding careers or transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree. Nearly fifty program are offered 100% online.

Students can enroll for admission or register for classes online.

WCC’s tuition is among the lowest in the state, at $99 per credit for in-district students. Multiple types of financial assistance are available for students. Visit WCC’s Financial Aid webpage for information.

State scholarships such as the Michigan Community College Guarantee for eligible 2024 and 2025 high school graduates and GED graduates, as well as the Michigan Reconnect Scholarship for eligible adults 25 and older, help students earn a degree tuition-free.

WCC offers three starts to the Summer semester:

Session I May 12

Session II May 27

Session III June 24

WCC offers four starts to the Fall semester:

Session I August 25

Session II September 17

Session III October 1

Session IV October 18

Courses with later start dates cover the same material at an accelerated pace.

Student Welcome Center staff members are available to assist with applications, registration and to answer questions of current and future students, as well as parents, high school counselors and teachers.

