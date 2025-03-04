Registration for WCC Summer Camps Begins March 7

Registration opens Friday, March 7, for Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) week-long summer camps for area youth ages 9-18.

WCC will host 20 camps designed to motivate and inspire future makers, engineers, explorers, technologists and professionals. Camps run for one week each during July and August.

Registration opens at 12 a.m. Friday. An open house to highlight the camps will be hosted from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at WCC, Morris Lawrence Building, Room 150.

Each camp is conducted by instructors connected to organizations steeped in the subject matter. For example, the space exploration camp is a collaboration among WCC, Mad Science Detroit and NASA. All camps occur on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor.

Visit the Summer Camp webpage for the full description of each camp and to register online.

Eureka STEM Maker (ages 9-12, July 7-11) – Inspire the inventor and scientist in this Ultimate STEM Makers Camp!

Print Making for Teens (ages 11-15, July 7-11) – Join other campers as you explore printmaking methods from linocut to screen printing while developing your unique, artistic voice.

Esports for Teens (ages 12-17, July 7-11) – Our Esports Summer Camp is your gateway to the thrilling world of competitive gaming.

STEM Innovation (ages 10-14, July 7-11) – Join this journey of creativity and discovery and engage in hands-on activities like building robots, crafting circuits, 3D modeling & printing, coding with microcontrollers, exploring semiconductors and soldering your own gadgets.

Brixology (ages 10-13, July 14-18) – Learn about different types of engineering and construction projects using LEGO® bricks. Solve real-world design challenges while developing your problem-solving and team-building skills.

Health Care Career Exploration (ages 11-14, July 14-18) – Explore the fields of nursing, physical therapy, dietetics and more in a hands-on and fun environment.

JavaScript AI App Coding (ages 10-12, July 14-18) – Dive into the endless possibilities of computer programming using the JavaScript programming language and AI to develop app games.

Safe & Savvy Sitter (ages 11-17, July 14-18) – This camp teaches essential skills in child care, safety and emergency preparedness for the safe and nurturing care of children of all ages.

STEM Innovation (ages 10-14, July 14-18) – Join this journey of creativity and discovery and engage in hands-on activities like building robots, crafting circuits, 3D modeling & printing, coding with microcontrollers, exploring semiconductors and soldering your own gadgets.

NASA Space Explorer (ages 9-12, July 21-25) – Mad Science has teamed up with NASA in a quest for exploration! Take a voyage of discovery into the atmosphere and beyond to explore planets, moons and other space phenomena in the solar system.

Unity AI Game Design (ages 12-14, July 21-25) – Build your own video game for Android, iPhone or the web. Harness skills including C# programming, 3D animation, real-time physics simulations, and industry-standard design practices.

3D Animation for Teens (ages 13-18, July 21-25) – Video games, animated films, VFX and virtual reality all have been brought to life through the visual power of 3D animation.

Underground Explorers (ages 9-12, July 28-August 1) – Calling all Jr. Archaeologists and Paleontologists! Uncover the mysteries of ancient civilizations, explore the history of dinosaurs and dig up the ancient past.

Roblox Esports Game Design (ages 12-15, July 28-August 1) – Design an online multiplayer game like Capture The Flag using Roblox Studio.

Astro Innovators (ages 11-13, August 4-8) – Think and act like NASA Innovators during this hands-on program inspired by NASA's current missions. Design a mission patch and build a rover.

Intro to Drones for Youth (ages 10-14, August 4-8) – Learn about the history of drones while gaining hands-on experience with a drone simulator. You'll also have a chance to work with modeling using a 3D printer.

Theatre & Arts Career Exploration (ages 9-13, August 4-8) – This camp offers a creative environment where you can explore various art forms, including acting, set-making and auditioning.

LEGO Robotics Engineering (ages 12-14, August 4-8) – Are you interested in learning about and creating your own personal robot? In this camp you will learn EV3 to code LEGO® robotics and compete with other campers.

Publishing Your own Zine (ages 13-17, August 4-8) – In this creative space, you will learn how to design, write, and print your own zines while exploring various artistic techniques and storytelling methods.

Creative Writing for Middle Schoolers (ages 11-14, August 4-8) – Unleash your imagination and engage in fun writing exercises, explore various genres and develop storytelling skills in a supportive environment.

What: Youth summer camps are hosted by Washtenaw Community College.

Who: Camps are geared for specific age groups from ages 9-18.

When: Week-long camps run July and August.

Where: WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

Register: Visit the Summer Camp webpage to learn more about each camp and to register.

Contact: Sophia McCain, somccain@wccnet.edu