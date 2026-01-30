Registration Open for Free STEAM Week Events at WCC

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host STEAM Week, February 24-26, inviting high school and college students and community members to explore careers and educational pathways in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The free event features interactive workshops, career presentations and scientific documentaries led by WCC faculty and industry partners, offered both in person and online.

All activities are free and open to the public. High school teachers are encouraged to register and live stream virtual events for their classes. Registration is available at www.wccnet.edu/steam.

Two STEM scholarships will be awarded to current or prospective WCC students to support tuition and books. Scholarship applications and the full STEAM Week schedule will be published soon on the STEAM Week webpage.

STEAM Week is hosted by WCC’s STEM Scholars program, which prepares students to transfer and pursue four-year degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program also provides access to internships, research opportunities and mentoring support.

STEAM WEEK AT WCC