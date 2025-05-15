Remembering Our Fallen Officers on National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

May 15 is National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

As part of our Police Week 2025 coverage, The Sun Times News honors the local law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We draw from the records of the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP), the nation’s largest and most comprehensive law enforcement memorial. ODMP is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of over 26,000 fallen officers since 1776, offering a platform for families, fellow officers, and the public to remember and pay tribute to their courage and service.

To learn more or explore individual tributes, visit www.odmp.org.

ANN ARBOR POLICE

Detective Sergeant Headley Downey

End of Watch (EOW): Thursday, May 9, 1963

Detective Sergeant Headley Downey suffered a fatal heart attack while he and another officer were conducting an investigation on the campus of the University of Michigan.



The suspect was taking them into a locker room in the Waterman Gymnasium to show them where he had hidden a wallet. During the investigation, Detective Sergeant Downey became ill and suffered the heart attack.



Detective Sergeant Downey was a U.S. Army veteran and had served with the Ann Arbor Police Department for 17 years. He was survived by his wife, four sons, and six grandchildren.

Patrolman Leonard William Alber

EOW: Thursday, May 31, 1956

Patrolman Leonard Alber was killed in an automobile crash when he lost control of his patrol car and struck a light pole at the intersection of South Main Street and East William Street.



He was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



Patrolman Albert was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and had served with the Ann Arbor Police Department for one year. He was survived by his fiancee, sister, and brother.

Patrolman Kenneth Earl Payne

EOW: Tuesday, June 4, 1946

Patrolman Payne was killed in a motorcycle accident while on patrol on Washtenaw Avenue.

Another vehicle pulled in front of him at the intersection of Sheridan Road and suddenly stopped. Patrolman Payne attempted to avoid a collision but was thrown to the ground, causing severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries eight hours later.



Patrolman Payne was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and had served with the Ann Arbor Police Department for five years. He was survived by his wife, daughter, and grandparents.

Patrolman Clifford Stang

EOW: Thursday, March 21, 1935

Patrolman Clifford Stang was shot and killed when he interrupted a robbery at a clothing store at 118 East Washington Street.



He had entered the store while on duty to buy a new tie for his uniform shortly after 3:00 pm. When the store owner saw him he yelled that there was a holdup. Patrolman Stang at first did not believe him but the two other men in the store immediately attacked Patrolman Stang. During the struggle, Patrolman Stang was shot and fatally wounded.



A man was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison but had the sentence commuted after serving only eight years. The second subject was never apprehended.



Patrolman Stang had served with the Ann Arbor Police Department for six years.

CHELSEA POLICE

Chief of Police Riley Scott Sumner

EOW: Thursday, April 13, 2006

Chief Riley Scott Sumner and Reserve Officer Matthew Tuttle were killed in a helicopter accident in Scio Township while providing aerial support for officers who were involved in a foot pursuit.



The foot pursuit started during a traffic stop on I-94. Chief Sumner and Reserve Officer Matt Tuttle responded to the location in Reserve Officer Tuttle’s personal helicopter to help track the suspect.



The helicopter crashed near the intersection of Staebler and Jackson Roads, killing the officers.



Chief Sumner had served as a sworn officer with the Chelsea Police Department for 19 years, and had served an additional 4 years as a dispatcher. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Reserve Officer Matthew Jay Tuttle

EOW: Thursday, April 13, 2006

Reserve Officer Matthew Tuttle was killed with Chief Sumner in the helicopter accident described above.

Reserve Officer Tuttle also served as a Captain with the Chelsea Area Fire Authority. He is survived by his wife.

MILAN POLICE

Police Officer Steven Joseph Reuther

EOW: Monday, February 4, 1991

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Steven Reuther was shot and killed when he was ambushed at the police station at 35 Neckel Court as he arrived to begin his shift.



The subject had been waiting outside the police station for approximately 45 minutes. As Officer Reuther drove into the parking lot, the subject pulled in behind him and parked several spots away from him. When Officer Reuther started walking into the police station, the man opened fire with an AK-47 rifle, striking him in the back of the head and killing him instantly.



The man fled the scene but returned eight minutes later and turned himself into the chief of police.



The man was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a state mental hospital.



Officer Reuther had served with the Milan Police Department for 11 years. He was survived by his wife and two daughters.

WASHTENAW COUNTY SHERIFF

Deputy Sheriff Harold C. Ewald

EOW: Tuesday, December 8, 1970

Deputy Ewald suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty at the juvenile detention center. Doctors attributed the heart attack to the stress of being shot and losing his partner, Deputy Frank Crampton, in an incident earlier in the year.

Deputy Ewald had been with the agency for 20 years and was survived by his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren.

Deputy Sheriff Frank Crampton

EOW: Thursday, January 15, 1970

Deputy Crampton was shot and killed with his own weapon while he and Deputy Harold Ewald transported two suspects from one facility to another. During the transport, one of the prisoners began slashing Deputy Crampton with a homemade knife. As Deputy Ewald stopped the vehicle, Deputy Crampton attempted to draw his weapon. The suspect then dove into the front seat, grabbed Deputy Crampton’s weapon, and began shooting. Deputy Crampton was killed instantly.



The suspect began to flee the scene. Deputy Ewald, who was in plain clothes, pursued him. Deputy Ewald shot the suspect several times. An off-duty police officer heard the shots and saw Deputy Ewald pursuing the man with his gun drawn. That officer mistook Deputy Ewald for a suspect and shot him three times.



Deputy Ewald was taken to a local hospital, where he recovered from his injuries. However, on December 8, 1970, Deputy Ewald suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty at the juvenile detention center. Doctors attributed the heart attack to the stress of being shot and losing his partner.



The suspect, now 45, who disappeared, was located in 1978 in a jail in London, England. England officials said he was so dangerous they refused to return him. U.S. officials chartered a plane to bring him back at a cost of $15,000. On March 3, 1979, he was convicted of first degree and sentenced to life in prison. As of October 5, 2022, he was still in prison.



Deputy Crampton had been with the agency for 12 years and was survived by his wife, son, daughter, and seven grandchildren.

Deputy Sheriff Jerry Russo

EOW: Saturday, January 14, 1967

Deputy Jerry Russo was killed in an automobile accident when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle while he was reporting to duty.



Deputy Russo had served with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department for two years. He is survived by his wife and son.

Deputy Sheriff Leo Borders

EOW: Wednesday, August 3, 1966

Deputy Borders was killed in an automobile accident during a vehicle pursuit of four suspects. Deputy Borders’ partner was also seriously injured in the crash.

Deputy Borders had been with the agency for two years and was survived by his expectant wife and daughter.