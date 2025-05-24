Rep. Schmaltz Supports Main Street Park Funding Through State Bill

State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz recently voted to fund a grant that will help Chelsea’s Main Street Park construction.

The National Resources Trust Fund grant would provide $1,012,500 towards the park, and the city will provide a local match of about $463,000.

“Main Street Park will be a wonderful place where kids, families, and seniors can come together to enjoy recreation, connect with nature, and build lasting memories,” Schmaltz said. “I’m proud to support this project and grateful that state and local leaders could work together to make it a reality.”

In addition to planned features suggested by residents, such as a skateboard area and a rock-climbing wall, Chelsea is pursuing additional funding to connect the park to the city’s non-motorized pathways, linking it to the Border-to-Border Trail, local schools, retirement communities, and other area parks.

Natural Resources Trust Fund grants are part of House Bill 4392, which includes $41.8 million for 17 land acquisition and 68 recreational development projects throughout the state with revenue from the Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Money in the Natural Resources Trust Fund comes from the development of minerals on state land and is distributed on an annual basis in partnership with local governments. The money must be used for acquisition or recreational development projects, according to the Michigan Constitution.

After receiving bipartisan support in the House, HB 4392 is awaiting further consideration in the Senate.