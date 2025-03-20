Residential Development Proposed in Scio Township

A residential development proposed to be constructed next to Menards got its initial site plan approved by the Scio Township Board.

The applicant was requesting a site plan approval to construct 60 townhome units on 11.07 acres as part of the Menards outlot development, according to township planner Laura Kreps. The site is currently vacant and is part of the existing Menards site available for outlot development. This is off of Jackson Road.

The proposed development name is Townes at Honey Creek. The applicant is M/I Homes of Michigan. The development’s address is 195 S. Staebler Road/6285 Jackson Road.

In her report to the township board, Kreps said the project will have a proposed density of 5.4 units per acre with attached single-family units containing 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-units. Kreps said the site will be accessed via the existing Menards drive from Jackson Road. A private road with a cul-de-sac will provide access to the proposed development from the existing Menards driveway.

The application describes it as a proposed development that will be designed within local multi-family zoning ordinance and will include a unified collection of high quality townhomes.

Photo: A map of the proposed development. Courtesy of Scio Township