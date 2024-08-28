Restoring History: The Old Milan Fire Barn Finds New Life

Photo: The Old Milan Fire Barn as it looked circa 1950. Courtesy of MAHS

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

The Old Milan Fire Barn, a cherished piece of local history, has been given a new lease on life after years of restoration and dedication by the Milan Area Historical Society (MAHS).

Anne Farmer, President of the Milan Area Historical Society, explains that The Old Fire Barn (OFB) was built in 1897 and served as Milan’s primary fire station until 1979; “The OFB housed not only the fire department but also some of the city’s most significant fire vehicles, including a 1936 Ford fire truck that was notably traded to the city by Henry Ford himself. Over the years, the building also served as a police station, a one-cell jail, and even a library, making it a central hub for city operations.”

Farmer adds that “in 1979, the fire department moved to a new station on Wabash Street, and the Old Fire Barn (OFB) was left abandoned.” According to the MAHS by 1983, the City of Milan officially donated the deteriorating building to the Milan Area Historical Society. Facing severe structural damage, the future of the barn was uncertain, and demolition seemed likely.

Farmer noted that in 1996, a dedicated committee from the historical society was formed to explore whether the barn could be saved. After consulting with an architect, the committee decided to move forward with the restoration. Farmer tells us that “over the next several years, the community came together in support of the project, contributing through individual donations, selling memorial brick pavers, and participating in events such as the 1998 Harvest Ball and the 2000 Stompin’ at the Savoy dinner dance.

The Old Fire Barn as it looks today. Courtesy of MAHS

Because the OFB is located in Monroe County, the Historical Museum only supports projects of historical preservation in Monroe County. Several years ago, they had a campaign to get half a million in funding for that purpose, so indirectly, all residents of Monroe County Contribute to it through a small amount in their taxes.

Fundraisers like community-wide garage sales in 1999 and 2000 also played a significant role in generating funds, according to Farmer; “By October 2002, after extensive efforts and support from the community, the newly renovated Old Milan Fire Barn was formally dedicated. With a combination of grants and fundraising, the total cost for the restoration reached approximately $257,000, far surpassing the initial estimates but ensuring the building’s long-term preservation.”

MAHS holds the deed to the Old Fire Barn and bears full responsibility for its maintenance, with no financial support from the city. The society covers these expenses through ongoing fundraising and volunteer efforts. Farmer believes the OFB has become a community asset once more, housing the Downtown Development Authority’s office and providing space for various historical society functions. The back room serves as a boardroom and storage area. At the same time, the upstairs, now equipped with a kitchenette, bathroom, and modern amenities like a stair lift and HVAC system, is available for public rental at an affordable rate.

Farmer adds that “with continued support from grants, such as those provided by the Monroe County Historical Museum, the historical society will now be able to replace all of the building’s windows, ensuring it remains a preserved landmark for future generations.