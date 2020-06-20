Advertisement

Many organizations have undergone a monumental shift these past few months into what many are calling a “new normal.” The way we shop, dine, educate, and gather may well be changed forever. This has included a tectonic shift has been for those who regularly attend church, which has been banned under the Stay-at-Home Order. One local congregation, however, is finding ways to retain its vibrancy through these times.

“When the order came down, we went online,” says Tim Broyles, one of the pastors at Dexter United Methodist Church (DUMC). “We were already broadcasting our service online using Facebook for several years. In March, we stepped up our technology and also began using YouTube.”

Along with the abrupt changes, came big concerns. One of those worries for DUMC was about people losing connection to their community and the impact that could have on their mental health.

“The connections for those closest to the church seem to have remained strong through all of this,” Rev. Broyles says. “Our concern is for those people in the next circle out, who may not be as close or may not use technology. We don’t want people to lose their support community, and we’re looking for ways to reach out.”

Another big concern for the church was the impact the shutdown would have on giving. When the shutdown first loomed, church leaders swiftly and proactively cut programming expenditures. A PPP loan was procured to continue paying salaries. Church leaders prepared for a significant drop in giving, but the congregation has remained largely faithful in their giving during these unsettling times. The drop hasn’t been as bad as first feared. In spite of the uncertainties and difficulties, a lot of things have fallen into place. The budget is still tight but not as tight as expected. During the whole ordeal, DUMC also adopted another area church and continued its financial support of missions.

Like many businesses and organizations, DUMC had to react quickly to changing events relying on internet technology for worship services and other group meetings. Now, as Michigan’s shut down restrictions are slowly being lifted, DUMC is finding new ways to do church with the help of a formulated plan.

“We’re calling the plan ‘Clarity on Campus’ because there are so many confusing restrictions,” explains Broyles. “We want people to know what to expect when they come here.”

“Clarity on Campus” is a phased approach for reopening of their location on Huron River Dr. just outside of Dexter. The structured approach is based on three directives:

The CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019, “Interim Guidance for Communities of Faith.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-110 issued on June 1.

The United Methodist Church Michigan Conference “Principles and Directions for the Reopening of UMC Facilities in Michigan’s.

The team overseeing the reopening effort is a cadre of healthcare workers including one epidemiologist.

“The key idea here is that we want to be good neighbors,” Broyles emphasizes. “We’re working hard to capture the heart of the executive orders and directives and not just the technical side.”

Safety measures inside the buildings have by now a familiar ring to them: sanitizing stations, masks, groups less than 10, social distancing of at least six feet, and sanitizing areas after finished using them.

“The Executive Order that came out June 1st allows 10 people inside the building with masks,” he explains. “Outside, we can have up to 100 people socially distanced without masks. That’s what we’ve adopted and we’ve had outdoor services for the past three weeks.”

Outside the buildings is where the big changes have occurred during the transition. DUMC is taking advantage of its spacious front lawn to conduct Sunday morning worship services. Up to 100 people are allowed to attend. Markings have been spray painted on the lawn showing people where to put their chairs. Some folks remain in their cars. Communion has been celebrated with people bringing their own elements. A small sound stage has been set up for the speakers and music. And so far, the weather has cooperated.

The church has relied on technology to keep people connected and the shift may have actually helped the church in getting out its message. Between the three services and other meetings, DUMC would typically run around 500 in attendance on a Sunday. Broyles says that the live stream services would have anywhere from 100 to 300 viewing live with many times that number watching later with the end number of virtual attendance topping 1,000. More recently, the church has begun holding what Rev. Broyles calls “hybrid meetings,” a combination of in-person and virtual attendance.

Signs remind people on the campus of the safety precautions still in place. Masks are available for those who need one. The Welcome Station reminds those arriving of the safety measures. Staff and leaders are vigilante and give a gentle reminder to those who need one.

“We’ve asked our folks to arrive with a mask and leave with a mask so that we can reduce the risk as people pass each other or gather to talk,” says Broyles. “People have been compliant about that.”

The church is looking to implement the directives from a newer executive order issued on June 5 which allows for up to 50 people in the building and an outdoor gather of 250, social distancing, and use of masks still in place.

In describing DUMC’s adaptability and vibrancy throughout the tumultuous past few months, Rev. Broyles says it is systemic to the church in general. “Globally speaking, the church has always had to adjust to change. Sometimes you see it coming. Sometimes you don’t.”

More information on DUMC can be found on its website at https://www.dexterumc.org/