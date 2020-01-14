Advertisement





The Chelsea/Dexter rivalry will mean even more tonight when the Bulldogs and Dreadnaughts meet on the ice the Arctic Coliseum tonight at 7:30.

The teams are tied for the top spot in the White going into tonight with the winner taking a big step toward the league crown.

Both teams are tied with eight points in the conference. Chelsea is undefeated in the SEC with a 4-0 record. All of their wins have come against White opponents and they have yet to face anyone from the bigger SEC Red Division. Dexter is 4-2 in the White. They have defeated each of the other White Division teams once and picked up an overtime win over Saline, while falling to Skyline and Bedford.

The conference title is decided by the final record after the teams play each SEC White team twice and each Red team once. They get two points for each win in conference play.

Chelsea enters the match with an 8-4 overall record. They are one of the highest scoring teams in the state with an average of 5.4 goals a game, while giving up 3.3 goals a game.

Dexter, the defending SEC White champions will enter the contest with an 8-3 overall record. They are averaging 4 goals a game on offense and giving up 3.1 goals a game so far this season.

The Dreadnaughts defeated the Bulldogs in both head to head meetings in 2018/2019, including an exciting 4-3 overtime win.

A large, boisterous crowd is expected tonight with first place on the line. Better get there early for a good seat.