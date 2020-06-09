Advertisement

| from Washtenaw County Road Commission |

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

WHERE: Marshall Road, Wing Meadows Subdivision, Parkland Plaza and Aprill Drive in Scio Township

WHY: Preventative maintenance – chip seal

BACKGROUND: On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will temporarily close the following roads in Scio Township for preventative maintenance:

Marshall Road, paved section east of Baker Road

Wing Meadows Subdivision (Wing Drive and Harold Circle)

Parkland Plaza, south of Jackson Road

Aprill Drive, south of Jackson Road

These road improvements are expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Once the road is back open, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, superintendent of maintenance, (734) 327-6696 or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org.