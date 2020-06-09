Advertisement

| from Washtenaw County Road Commission |

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, June 10, 2020

WHERE: Park Road at Cedar Ridge Drive in Scio Township

WHY: DTE permitted work

BACKGROUND: On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, DTE Electric will close Park Road at Cedar Ridge Drive in Scio Township for permitted utility work.



The project is expected to take approximately two weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



This work was previously scheduled to be completed in May but was postponed due to a scheduling conflict.



DETOUR: Click here for detour



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact John Posegay, permits coordinator, (734) 327-6679, posegayj@wcroads.org