| from Washtenaw County Road Commission |

WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

WHERE: Huron River Drive between Zeeb Road and the City of Ann Arbor limits

WHY: Preventative maintenance – chip seal

BACKGROUND: On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will temporarily close Huron River Drive between Zeeb Road and the City of Ann Arbor limits for a preventative maintenance project.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the road is back open, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.



WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.