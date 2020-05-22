Advertisement

| from WCRC |

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, May 27, 2020

WHERE: Wylie Road between Dexter Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road in Lima Township

WHY: Amtrak Railroad Crossing Maintenance

Advertisement

BACKGROUND: On Wednesday, May 27,2020, Amtrak will close Wylie Road between Dexter Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road in LIma Township for railroad crossing maintenance.

The railroad improvements are expected to take approximately eight days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



DETOUR: The posted detour for this closure is Click here for detour.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact John Posegay, Permit Coordinator, (734) 327-6690, or via email at posegayj@wcroads.org.



ISSUE DATE: 05/21/20