WHEN: Monday, June 15, 2020

WHERE: Zeeb Road between Stonegate Road and Huron River Drive AND Pratt Road between Zeeb Road and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road in Scio Township

WHY: Preventative maintenance – chip seal

BACKGROUND: On Monday, June 15, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will temporarily close Zeeb Road between Stonegate Road and Huron River Drive AND Pratt Road between Zeeb Road and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road in Scio Township for a preventative maintenance project.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the road is back open, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.



WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, superintendent of maintenance, (734) 327-6696 or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org.

