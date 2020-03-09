Advertisement





| 2 min read | by John Hansen |

We had a full house this morning with another group of new folks. At the head of the list was Jason Gold our newly appointed member of the Dexter school board. We gave Jason a chance to introduce himself and he brings a truly rich background of experiences to the table.

Catherine McClary, our county treasurer, Arianne Slay, a candidate for county prosecutor, and Tracy Van den Bergh, a candidate for circuit court judge, were also among the newcomers. I keep mentioning this but it is still true that one of the great advantages of the Forum is the ability to meet these folks face-to-face before you bump into their name on the ballot.

We learned from Commissioner Maciejewski that the county commission has taken steps to expand the road commission from 3 to 5 members. This has been under consideration for some time now and they finally made the move. All five commissioners will serve at large and will be appointed by the county commission. It was noted that since all nine county commissioners are Democrats there is a high likelihood that the new commissioners will have some relationship with the Democratic party.

Advertisement

We also learned that the next extension of the border to border trail will indeed connect Richard Weaver’s front sidewalk to the southward extension of the trail that will bring him out right across the street from our own Dexter Wellness Center. The work will be done when it is finished which is projected to be this July.

We then had a little mystery to resolve when a photo of a thingy attached to a pole in Dexter Township was circulated for review. Said thingy was later identified as an antenna that is part of the upgrade to 5G cell phone service. There is great concern about the amount of radiation emitted by this device and its impact on our health. This was one of those rare occasions where we did not have an engineer step forward to help us understand the situation.

This led to a further discussion about the availability of adequate internet/broadband service in rural areas around Dexter. We learned that the county has sent out a survey to help clearly define the problem and intends to use the information to seek federal grants to make improvements.

Treasurer McClary told us about a program in her office to help folks who are unable to prove ownership of their properties. It seems that in the distant past some folks passed ownership through families or through land contracts that were not recorded. Some were related to racial redlining that prevented African Americans from owning property even though they bought and paid for it. Since you can’t sell a property that you can’t prove that you own you can imagine the problems involved. You could feel her sense of pride when she reported the number of families who now have deeds to their property.

We never got to the last item on the agenda which was a question about preparedness for the coronavirus. This gives you a reason to attend the next meeting of the Dexter Forum which will be on Saturday, March 21 at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center.

