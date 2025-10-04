October 04, 2025

Road Dawgs Roll Over Ypsilanti 36-6

Mike Williamson

The Chelsea football team continued its road trek with a strong 36-6 win over Ypsilanti to stay undefeated in the SEC White Friday night.

The Bulldogs have played five of their first six games on the road and will now finish the season at home over the final three games with hopes of a SEV White title and state playoff trip on the line.

Chelsea improved to 4-0 in the White with the win over the Grizzlies. The Bulldogs hold a one game lead over Adrian and Ypsilanti Lincoln in the conference standings.

The Bulldogs ground game dominated the Grizzlies Friday night with Chelsea punching the ball in four times on the night.

Jax Ichesco hit his brother Gibson Ichesco for a four-yard TD pass to put the Bulldogs on top 7-0 with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs ground game took over from there with Nolan Sciackitano scoring from a yard out a short time later and then powering his away in from two yards out early in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.

Ypsilanti cut into the lead with a TD pass to cut the Chelsea lead to 21-6 at halftime.

The Bulldogs put the game away in the third when Jax Ichesco ran it in untouched from four yards out and with the two-point conversion, the Chelsea lead grew to 29-6.

The Chelsea defense continued to shut down the Grizzlies and the Bulldogs finished off the scoring with a ten-yard TD run by Eli Edwards to make the final 36-6.

After starting the season with five road games in six week, this Friday’s 2025 Homecoming game against rival Pinckney has a new meaning.

