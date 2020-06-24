Advertisement

| 30 sec | from WCRC |

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, June 24, 2020

WHERE: Huron River Drive between Zeeb Road and the City of Ann Arbor limits

WHY: Preventative maintenance – fog seal

BACKGROUND: Starting Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will apply a fog seal on Huron River Drive between Zeeb Road and the City of Ann Arbor limits.



Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.



This work will be conducted under lane restrictions and all vehicles must stay off the fog seal while it cures. Curing time depends on several factors including weather.



This work is expected to last approximately one week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the fog seal has been completed, WCRC’s contractor will return to place permanent pavement markings in the coming weeks.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, superintendent of maintenance, (734) 327-6696, harrisk@wcroads.org.