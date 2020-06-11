Advertisement

WHEN: Starting Monday, June 15, 2020

WHERE: Jackson Road between Fletcher Road and Steinbach Road in Lima Township

WHY: Road resurfacing

BACKGROUND: On Monday, June 15, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will begin a road resurfacing project on Jackson Road between Fletcher Road and Steinbach Road in Lima Township.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact James Hui, project manager, (734) 327-6660, or via email at huij@wcroads.org

Advertisement