ROAD WORK ADVISORY

WHEN: Starting Thursday, June 25, 2020



WHERE: N. Territorial Road between Donovan Rd and Webster Church Road AND Webster Church Road between Joy Road and N. Territorial Road in Webster Township



WHY: Preventative maintenance – fog seal



BACKGROUND: Starting Thursday, June 25, 2020, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will apply a fog seal on N. Territorial Road between Donovan Rd and Webster Church Road AND Webster Church Road between Joy Road and N. Territorial Road in Webster Township.



Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.



This work will be conducted under lane restrictions and all vehicles must stay off the fog seal while it cures. Curing time depends on several factors including weather.



This work is expected to last approximately 5 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. Once the fog seal has been completed, WCRC’s contractor will return to place permanent pavement markings in the coming weeks.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, superintendent of maintenance, (734) 327-6696, harrisk@wcroads.org.